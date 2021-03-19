Holly Roe case: Parents jailed over death of baby
A father has been jailed for life for the murder of his eight-week-old daughter.
Michael Roe will serve a minimum of 19 years for killing Holly Roe in Crowborough, East Sussex.
Holly's mother, Tiffany Tate, 22, was jailed for two years and nine months for allowing her daughter's death.
Holly, who had been born prematurely, died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, in September 2018.
She had suffered traumatic head injuries, a trial at Hove Crown Court heard.
She had bruising to her brain and spinal cord, and fractured ribs, which the trial heard were not caused by accident, but by violent shaking.
The trial was told that Roe, 33, of Alderbrook Close, Crowborough, changed his account of the events leading up to Holly's death a number of times.