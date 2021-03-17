BBC News

Royal Sussex Hospital stabbing accused found not guilty

image captionArmed police attended the hospital site after a 56-year-old was stabbed

A man has been found not guilty of the attempted murder of a hospital worker who was stabbed in Brighton.

Connolly Mellon, 30, of Waterloo Street, Brighton, was accused of stabbing 56-year-old George Joseph at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The hospital was put into lockdown in July 2020 after Mr Joseph was attacked.

Mr Mellon was also found innocent of a second charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at Lewes Crown Court.

