Royal Sussex Hospital stabbing accused found not guilty
A man has been found not guilty of the attempted murder of a hospital worker who was stabbed in Brighton.
Connolly Mellon, 30, of Waterloo Street, Brighton, was accused of stabbing 56-year-old George Joseph at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.
The hospital was put into lockdown in July 2020 after Mr Joseph was attacked.
Mr Mellon was also found innocent of a second charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place at Lewes Crown Court.
