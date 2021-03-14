Sarah Everard: Sussex Police jeered as park vigil in Brighton halted
- Published
One man was arrested and nine people were fined at a vigil in Brighton to mourn Sarah Everard, police have said.
About 200 people gathered at Valley Gardens in Brighton on Saturday evening to pay tribute to the 33-year-old.
But as the situation deteriorated on Clapham Common in London, officers in Brighton also struggled to disperse the event, with some sections of the crowd shouting "shame on you".
Sussex Police said it took "necessary and proportionate enforcement action".
An official vigil, organised by the Women's Equality Party in Brighton had been called off earlier in the day due to coronavirus restrictions.
But from 18:00 GMT mourners began gathering to pay their respects at the city park.
The BBC's Will Flockton watched as people - mainly female but some male - placed placards, flowers and candles around trees.
He said police kept a low profile initially but when they began asking people to leave, some objected and began chanting.
'Public health emergency'
He videoed one man being taken away by police as a large crowd booed and chanted "shame on you".
Sussex Police said it took "necessary and proportionate enforcement action" that was "consistent with our policing approach throughout the pandemic".
An 18-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to comply with a direction in order to control coronavirus.
Eight Fixed Penalty Notices were issued to people for breaches of the government's coronavirus regulations.
The force said: "We recognise the desire to come together at this time, to mourn the death of Sarah Everard in London and to make a statement on the issue of women's safety, and we absolutely understand the importance of this message.
"However, we remain firmly in a public health emergency and the Covid-19 regulations continue to disallow large gatherings because of the continued, and very real, risks of the virus.
"A High Court judgement on Friday ruled planned vigils would not be an exception to the government's legislation around gatherings during the national lockdown."