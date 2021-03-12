Crawley: Crews tackle hotel fire near Gatwick Airport
A hotel near Gatwick Airport has been evacuated after a fire broke out on the fifth floor.
Ten fire engines from across West Sussex and Surrey were sent to the blaze at Crawley's Ibis hotel.
The fire service said the building had been safely cleared and Sussex Police tweeted no-one was reported trapped.
London Road, which serves the airport, was closed after the alert came just before 15:00 GMT. People have been urged to avoid the area.
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said an aerial ladder platform had been deployed along with a technical rescue unit and a drone, but added: "The building has been safely evacuated."
It is not known how many people were in the hotel at the time.
Under the national coronavirus lockdown, hotels are currently not able to reopen any earlier than 17 May.
Some hotels are being used for quarantine purposes but the fire service has confirmed the Ibis was not being used for Covid isolation.
The BBC has approached Ibis London Gatwick for comment.