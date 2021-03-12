BBC News

Shoreham sea death: Skipper David Marr guilty of not keeping lookout

Mircea Ilie (left) and Irinel Popovici were among four fisherman on board the boat

The captain of a trawler which swamped a small boat causing it to sink, and three men to drown, has been found guilty of not keeping a proper lookout.

Mircea "Mitch" Ilie, 40, Irinel Popovici, 41, and Treaiam Dumitrache, 50, died on an overnight fishing trip on the James 2 in August 2017.

Water engulfed their boat when it was passed by a vessel skippered by David Marr, off Shoreham, West Sussex.

Marr, 55, of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, will be sentenced later.

He was found guilty at a Lewes Crown Court trial, which was sitting at Brighton Magistrate's Court.

A boat tracking systems shows the two vessels on a collision course

Sole survivor Elvis Cojocariu was found alive by a fisherman after the sinking, suffering from hypothermia.

The four Romanian friends had been on board the James 2, when Marr's trawler, called the Vertrouwen, "passed extremely close to it", the jury had been told.

The Vertrouwen, a scallop trawler, left the port of Shoreham at 00:07 BST on 6 August 2017, with four crew on board.

Marr, who had 35 years of experience, took the first watch.

David Marr, 53, of Tower Hill, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, denies failing to maintain a proper lookout

At 00:24 he had sent a WhatsApp message to a friend, and a minute later unknown to Marr, the trawler passed the James 2, swamping it and causing it to sink.

Marr claimed he had not seen the smaller vessel's navigation or cabin lights, or the head torches of the men on board.

The jury was told Marr had been unaware that the boat had sank until a crew member told him "there was an incident off Shoreham the night before".

