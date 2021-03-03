Holly Roe trial: Murder-accused dad 'lost in lies' over baby's death
A man on trial for murdering his baby daughter has been accused of "getting lost with all the lies" he has told over the death.
Holly Roe died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, in September 2018, after suffering traumatic head injuries, Lewes Crown Court heard.
Her father, Michael Roe, is accused of her murder, while Holly's mother, Tiffany Tate, is accused of allowing the death of a child.
Both parents deny the charges.
The trial was told that Mr Roe, 33, of Crowborough, East Sussex, changed his account of the events leading up to the eight-week-old baby's death.
During his cross examination, Ms Tate's defence counsel, Daniel Robinson QC, asked Mr Roe why when being interviewed by the police he failed to mention when he found Ms Tate and Holly on the sofa with Holly was "crying like she had never cried before".
Mr Roe replied: "I was protecting Tiffany."
Mr Robinson said: "Have you got lost with the lies you have told in these proceedings?"
To which Mr Roe replied: "No."
The trial continues.