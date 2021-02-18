BBC News

Sussex: Man surrenders to police for 'peace and quiet'

A wanted man surrendered to police to avoid more time in lockdown with the people he lives with, a force said.

The man, who has not been named, handed himself in to officers on Wednesday afternoon in a bid for some "peace and quiet".

Insp Darren Taylor, of Sussex Police, posted about the bizarre exchange on Twitter, along with a Minions Gif.

He added: "One in custody and heading back to prison to serve some further time on his own."

