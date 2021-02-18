Haywards Heath terror inquiry: Man denies 'paintball grenades' charge
A man has denied having explosive "paintball grenades" as he appeared in court accused of terror offences.
Scott Porter denies three counts of possessing information likely to be useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism, and one of having an improvised explosive substance.
The 43-year-old, of St Joseph's Way, Haywards Heath, West Sussex, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on or before 2 October 2019.
The court heard he denied having an explosive substance in relation to "improvised paintball grenades" under circumstances giving rise to "a reasonable suspicion that he did not have it in his possession ... for a lawful object".
The charges followed an investigation by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East, assisted by Sussex Police.
Judge Mark Dennis QC remanded the defendant into custody until his trial on 27 September.