Sussex Police pays tribute to officers who died days apart
The chief constable of Sussex Police has paid tribute to two officers who died two days apart.
Jo Shiner said it had been "a very sad week" for the service with the "untimely passing" of the men.
PC Doug Franks, 43, a Bognor officer, died suddenly at his home in Hampshire on Wednesday.
Two days later, 50-year-old Sgt Sean Preston, who worked in Worthing and had been admitted to hospital, died after contracting Covid-19.
Mr Preston had been working at home for several months before he was taken to hospital in January.
Ms Shiner said he was a "highly respected and experienced officer" with a "huge character" who was "loved by everyone" and "devoted to his family".
Donna Lonsdale, deputy chair of Sussex Police Federation, said: "We are all devastated by the news of Sean's passing."
He leaves his partner, children and grandchildren.
Ms Shiner said Mr Franks was "known for his infectious enthusiasm" and was "devoted to his son and his career".
"They will both be missed by all who knew them," she added.