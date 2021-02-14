Eastbourne flat fire: Police appeal after man's body found
The body of a man has been found in a flat after it caught fire in the early hours.
Neighbouring residents reported the blaze in Seaside Road, Eastbourne to the emergency services shortly after 02:00 GMT on Sunday.
The fire was confined to the flat and the occupants of nearby properties were evacuated Sussex Police force said.
Officers have not yet identified the victim and say his death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious around Cloister Court in Seaside Road is being asked to contact the police.
