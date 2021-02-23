Sussex PCC election 2021: Who will be standing?
- Published
People in Sussex will head to the polls on 6 May to elect a police and crime commissioner (PCC).
First elected in 2012, PCCs help control police budgets and hold a force's chief constable to account for the performance of officers and staff.
PCCs are elected every four years. This election was due to take place last May but was postponed due to the pandemic.
These are the candidates who have so far said they will stand for Sussex PCC in May (listed alphabetically):
Jamie Bennett, Liberal Democrats
Jamie Bennett, an Arun district and Rustington parish councillor, stood as a prospective parliamentary candidate in Worthing West in the 2019 general election. He spent 12 years working in hospitality until being made redundant in 2020.
Katy Bourne, Conservative
Katy Bourne is a former district councillor and businesswoman who has been elected as police and crime commissioner for Sussex twice, in 2012 and 2016.
All candidates must submit their completed nomination papers by 16:00 BST on 8 April to stand in the election.
A deposit of £5,000 is also required which is returned if the candidate gets more than 5% of the total number of valid first preference votes cast in the police area.