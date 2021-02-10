BBC News

Bexhill gun death: Shot woman named as Carol Smith

Published
image copyrightSussex Police
image captionCarol Smith was found dead after emergency teams went to the house

A woman who was found shot dead at her Bexhill home has been named by police.

Carol Smith, 75, was found dead on Saturday after paramedics and police went to her house in Watermill Lane.

Sussex Police said a post-mortem showed she died from injury consistent with gunshot wounds.

A 78-year-old man who was found with a serious injury in the house was arrested and taken to hospital. Officers said he remained there in a stable condition.

Det Insp Duncan Elliott said: "This is being treated as a tragic isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else."

An inquest is expected to be opened and adjourned on Thursday.

image copyrightmitchell/jessup
image captionConcerns had been raised for Ms Smith when her body was found, police said

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.