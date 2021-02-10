Brighton hospital introduces new trans-friendly terms
- Published
A hospital is to use "gender inclusive language" for its maternity services, including terms such as "chest feeding" and "birthing parent".
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust said it recognised "challenges" gender identity can have on pregnancy, birth and feeding.
The new terms will be used in documents and communication within the trust, and at meetings.
"We are on a journey towards gender inclusive care," the trust said.
Carolyn Morrice, chief nurse at the trust, said: "Changing the language we use in this way is something people who use our services have been asking for, for some time.
"Our aim will always be to treat everyone who uses our services as an individual, providing care that is personal to them, that meets their needs and using language they are comfortable with."
'Language of motherhood'
The language changes would not apply when caring for individuals in a one-on-one setting, the trust said.
"Language and documentation should reflect the gender identity of the individual" in these circumstances, it added.
The trust tweeted: "Our approach has been carefully considered to be inclusive of trans and non-binary birthing people without excluding the language of women or motherhood."
Our approach has been carefully considered to be inclusive of trans & non-binary birthing people without excluding the language of women or motherhood. For further info about our additive approach to inclusive language, please see our language guide https://t.co/94EnCE3UOi— Brighton and Sussex Maternity (@BSUH_maternity) February 9, 2021
A document on the trust's website lists new terms such as "breast/chest feeding", "mothers and birthing parents" and "father or second biological parent".
A trust spokesman said: "We acknowledge the additional challenges that gender identity can have on pregnancy, birth and infant feeding and recognise the importance of providing inclusive, respectful care to pregnant people and their families."