Bexhill kidnapping: Solihull man Stephen Perry jailed
A man who kidnapped and sexually abused a 14-year-old girl after following her in his van has been jailed.
Stephen Perry, 64, told the girl he would look after her before she got into his van in Bexhill, East Sussex, at about midnight on 27 June 2020, police said.
Perry, who is from Solihull, was later tracked by detectives to the address of a relative he was staying at in Cooden.
The girl was found safe at a property belonging to her family.
Perry, from Rothwell Drive, in the West Midlands, was jailed for six years after being convicted of kidnapping, kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual offence and sexual assault.
He will serve one year of his sentence on extended license.
He has also been put on the sex offenders register indefinitely, was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) restricting his access to children and a 10-year restraining order, prohibiting contact with the victim and witnesses.
'Vulnerable girl'
DC Ollie Bali of Sussex Police said: "Perry had spotted the vulnerable girl alone in Hastings town centre, and on the pretext of looking after her, made her come with him to the Bexhill address where he sexually assaulted her before driving her to the other address."
DC Bali said a member of the public called police when they saw the pair arguing.
"Perry had clearly taken advantage of the young girl's vulnerability to compel her to go with him for his own sexual gratification, only releasing her when she began to resist him," he added.