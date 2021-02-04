Brighton seafront murder: Brothers jailed over Suel Delgado death
- Published
Two brothers with a string of previous convictions have been jailed over the murder of a promising young footballer who died when he was hit by a car.
Suel Delgado, 20, was killed and two others injured when they were "sent flying" by the BMW X6 on Marine Parade, Brighton, in December 2019.
Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, was given a life sentence after his trial heard he deliberately drove at the group.
Irfan Khondaker, 27, was jailed for three years at Hove Crown Court.
The older sibling, who was described as having a "very violent temper", had been found guilty of murder and two counts of attempted murder. He was told he would serve a minimum of 26 years in prison.
Irfan Khondaker, who was in the car at the time, had been convicted of assisting an offender. The pair had denied the offences.
Mr Delgado, from Crawley, who played football with West Sussex-based Loxwood FC, had been on a night out with his friends when a fight broke out with the Khondaker brothers and their friend.
The brothers, both of Caithness Road, Mitcham, south London, then got into the BMW X6 which belonged to their father. The car hit Mr Delgado and two of his friends, leaving them "strewn across the road", the trial was told.
Iftekhar Khondaker was on licence after being released in July 2019 following a nine-year prison sentence for GBH, when he drove his father's car at someone and broke the victim's ankle.
He had been on bail at the time for punching someone so severely in a nightclub that he broke his victim's jaw, the court was told.
He also has previous convictions for drug offences, and another case of GBH and battery.
Judge Christine Laing said: "Iftekhar Khondaker is a man utterly unable to control a clearly very violent temper.
"It frankly beggars belief he'd been released on licence just four months earlier.
"It seems there is a deep flaw in his psychological make up."
'So much to live for'
Irfan Khondaker had been released on licence three days before the murder after serving a 12-week sentence for driving while disqualified.
He also had previous convictions for drugs offences and dangerous driving. He had taken his father's car and was involved in a police chase.
Mr Delgado's mother, Graciete Sanches, told the court that when she looked at her son she "was so proud".
She added: "I feel empty. I still can't believe I buried my son. Suel had so much to live for."