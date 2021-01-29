Parents of Covid jab developer now offer vaccine
A Covid-19 vaccine site has opened in an East Sussex pharmacy, by the parents of a woman who helped develop the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.
The Laycock Pharmacy in Ore, Hastings, is set to deliver 1,000 doses every week.
Shammi and Sapna Radia, who have been operating there for over 35 years, said they were "overwhelmed" by how grateful the community has been.
Their daughter Kajal Radia was in the clinical trial team behind the jab.
Kajal, a final-year Oxford University student, said: "It was really all hands on deck, everyone was really putting everything they had into this. Everyone's done an incredible job and it was a real privilege."
"It's been a family affair. She helped set up the trial and now we're administering the vaccine," said her mother.
Mr Radia said he was "very proud" of his daughter.
He said: "It's been an uphill struggle to get the system going. Requirements were being changed by the day, even the hour. But it's something we wanted to do for the community.
"I am happy the team can deliver this service, and contribute something in the fight against Covid, to get us back to some sort of normality."
His wife said people receiving the vaccine have been "so happy" they are now able to see their grandchildren.
"We're overwhelmed, the patients coming through are so grateful to us, that's made it worthwhile."
The team has reduced the retail space in the pharmacy to allow them to administer the vaccine safely.
MP for Hastings and Rye, Sally-Ann Hart, said: "I am delighted that another vaccine site has opened in Hastings, to help with the mammoth operation already under way to vaccinate the adult population against Covid-19."
She said the additional vaccines will help "turbo-charge" efforts to have the first four priority groups before the middle of February.