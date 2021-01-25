Brighton seafront murder: Brothers guilty of Suel Delgado killing
- Published
Two brothers have been found guilty over the killing of a footballer who died when he was hit by a car on the Sussex coast.
Suel Delgado, 20, was killed and two others injured when they were "sent flying" by the BMW X6 on Marine Parade, Brighton on 1 December 2019.
Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, was convicted of murder and two counts of attempted murder at Hove Crown Court.
Irfan Khondaker, 27, was found guilty of assisting an offender.
Mr Delgado's two friends, who were also hit by the car, were left with severe life-changing injuries, the court was told.
Mr Delgado, from Crawley, who was a promising footballer with West Sussex-based Loxwood FC, had been on a night out with his friends when a fight broke out with the Khondaker brothers and their friend, prosecutor Kate Lumsdon QC told the court.
The fight moved along the road overlooking the beach for some time, waking guests in seafront hotel rooms, before the groups eventually parted, the jury was told.
The Khondaker brothers then got into the BMW X6 which belonged to their father.
'Strewn across the road'
Ms Lumsdon said: "The BMW pulled out from its parking space on Marine Parade, it pulled into the wrong side of the road and accelerated.
"It struck three men from that large group as they were still crossing the road, hitting them from behind."
The car hit the three men and sent them flying into the air, it was then driven off at speed leaving Mr Delgado and his friends "strewn across the road", the jury heard.
Alice Trodden, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Khondaker had every intention of killing his victims and deliberately drove at the group.
"This was shown by the fact that he was still accelerating along the wrong side of the road when the car hit the three men and that he made no attempt whatsoever to avoid the collision."
Later that night, the brothers got into an Uber taxi Irfan had called and travelled back to their home in south London, the prosecution told the court.
The two Khondaker bothers, both of Caithness Road, Mitcham, south London, are due to be sentenced on 4 February.