Sussex detective 'sent explicit photos while on duty'
- Published
A detective sent explicit photos of himself to women while he was on duty, a disciplinary panel has heard.
Damian Cotgreave, a former drugs expert at Sussex Police, is also accused of visiting a woman at her home during a two-hour absence from his post.
He faces 21 allegations over his interactions with 12 women and accepts 16 of them, the panel was told.
Mr Cotgreave, who joined the police in 2013, resigned from his post in October 2020, before the hearing took place.
The 45-year-old declined to appear before the disciplinary panel which went ahead in his absence at Sussex Police HQ in Lewes on Monday.
'Distracted from duties'
Louise Ravenscroft, bringing the allegations, said: "The communications are either sexual in nature, which included the sending of sexualised images or videos, or the communications are inappropriate in sheer volume."
She argued the conduct had been "distracting Mr Cotgreave from his duties" and said all but one of the allegations had taken place while he was on duty.
The officer has accepted he attended the address of a woman despite having no policing purpose, on one occasion in February last year.
Mr Cotgreave has denied an allegation that he gave her a massage while he was there.
The visit, which took place while he was on duty, amounted to a two-hour absence from his post, the panel heard.
Ms Ravenscroft said: "He is clearly visiting her for his own personal reasons to advance the relationship as opposed to doing his work."
Another allegation involved Mr Cotgreave exchanging messages of a "sexual nature" with a 19-year-old woman, the hearing was told.
The accusations, if proven, could amount to gross misconduct, which could have led to Mr Cotgreave being sacked had he still been employed by Sussex Police.