Search resumes for missing Hove man and his dog

Published
image copyrightSussex Police
image captionGareth Jones was last seen on Saturday lunchtime at Fish restaurant

A search and rescue operation is under way after a man went missing with his dog near Hove.

Gareth Jones, 69, was last seen on Saturday at about 13:00 GMT at Basin Road South in Southwick.

He is believed to be with his brown cockapoo dog, thought to be wearing a red harness, Sussex Police said.

A search by a police helicopter, the coastguard and the RNLI began just before midnight, and has resumed on Sunday morning.

image copyrightSussex Police
image captionGareth Jones's cockapoo is thought to have been wearing a red harness

Mr Jones is described as about 5ft 10in (1.78m) tall, of medium build and bald.

He was wearing a light blue puffer coat, grey tracksuit bottoms with white stripes down the legs and a navy beanie hat, a police spokeswoman said.

