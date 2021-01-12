Coronavirus: London to Brighton Bike Ride cancelled
- Published
The London to Brighton Bike Ride has been cancelled, the British Heart Foundation has announced.
The charity said that "due to the high risk of having to call it off at the last minute" because of coronavirus, the event will not go ahead.
The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said it would be encouraging cyclists to take part in individual challenges.
About 15,000 cyclists take part in the ride in June each year and raised £3.1m in 2018.
The event in 2019 was also cancelled.
Liam O'Reilly, head of the events at the British Heart Foundation, said: "It's heart breaking to have to cancel our London to Brighton Bike Ride for a second year and we know that many people will be disappointed by the decision.
"The uncertainty surrounding continued Covid-19 restrictions for large scale events coupled with a high financial risk of cancellation at short notice left us with no choice.
"We're determined to return with a bigger and better event in 2022."
The heart charity said it had been forced to cut funding for new research by 50% because the effect the coronavirus pandemic had had on its fundraising.
The BHF said it has set up three challenges as part of its MyCycle campaign to allow riders to raise money individually, following the cancellation of the London to Brighton event.
The charity said it was still planning on running the London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride on 4 September, with its 75-mile varied terrain route from the capital to the coast.