Brook House Immigration Removal Centre closes due to staff Covid cases
An immigration removal centre has been temporarily closed after a number of staff tested positive for coronavirus.
The Home Office said Brook House Immigration Removal Centre (IRC) near Gatwick Airport has been shut for 10 days "to stop the spread of the virus".
All current detainees have been transferred to a centre in Colnbrook, Berkshire.
The Home Office added: "The welfare of those detained in our care is of the utmost importance."
On 10 December, the Home Office said it was aware of an outbreak of Covid-19 at the centre.
In a statement, it said the decision to temporarily close had been made in agreement with Public Health England.
It added: "A very small number of detainees have been moved to another immigration removal centre as a result.
"The welfare of those detained in our care is of the utmost importance and we are working closely with our providers and Public Health England to stop the spread of the virus.
"This includes enhanced cleaning regimes across immigration centres and making sure anyone who may have been exposed to the virus self-isolates."