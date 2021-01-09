Teenager charged with murder of Brighton restaurant owner
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Sue Addis, a well-known Brighton restaurant owner and charity fundraiser.
Mrs Addis, 69, was found with stab injuries at her home in Cedars Gardens, Withdean, on Thursday.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear in court later.
Mrs Addis owned Donatello's Italian restaurant in The Lanes, Brighton. Her family said it was a "sad and distressing time".
"The family are currently in a state of shock," they added.
Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas said Mrs Addis would be "hugely missed", adding: "So many in Brighton will be heartbroken - she was such a special presence in the city, her passion for this place and its people was infectious, and her kindness legendary."
Hove MP Peter Kyle said: "Desperately sad news. There was barely a positive event, campaign, or good cause without Sue being part of making it happen... Our city misses her already."
Nancy Platts, former leader of Brighton and Hove council, said Mrs Addis was an "inspiring businesswoman", adding: "Her restaurant at the centre of our city is also at the centre of our community; an inclusive and vibrant place that truly reflects the very essence of Brighton and Hove."
A post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death will take place on Monday.