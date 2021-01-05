Man 'deliberately' hit in Brighton death crash, court hears
- Published
A young man died after being deliberately hit by a car being driven on the wrong side of the road near Brighton's Palace Pier, a court heard.
Suel Miguel Monteiro Delgado, 20, died in hospital and two of his friends were left with life-changing injuries.
Hove Crown Court heard that two brothers whom Mr Delgado had earlier been in a fight with were in the car.
Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, denies murder, while Irfan Khondaker, 27, denies assisting an offender.
Prosecutor Kate Lumsdon QC said Mr Delgado had been at a nightclub when a fight broke out between his group of friends and the Khondaker brothers and a friend.
The court was told the two groups were swinging belts at each other, with guests in seafront hotels being woken by the noise on 1 December 2019.
After the fight broke up, it is claimed the Khondaker brothers, from Mitcham, got into a BMW X6, which they had borrowed from their father, with Iftekhar behind the wheel and Irfan in the passenger seat.
'Flying into the air'
Ms Lumsdon told jurors: "The BMW pulled out from its parking space on Marine Parade, into the wrong side of the road and accelerated.
"It struck three men from that large group as they were still crossing the road, hitting them from behind."
She said witnesses described seeing the three men "flying up into the air" and landing "strewn across the road", before the BMW drove away at speed.
Ms Lumsdon said that Iftekhar Khondaker "deliberately drove the BMW into these men intending to kill them".
As well as denying murder, he also denies the attempted murder of two of Mr Delgado's friends who were left with life-changing injuries following the crash.
The brothers later travelled home to Mitcham by Uber, Ms Lumsdon said.
The trial continues.