East Sussex NHS suspends births at home and in midwife-led units

Published
image captionAmbulances might be needed during a birth at home or midwife-led unit if a complication occurred

Births at home and at midwife-led units have been suspended in Sussex, due to the "unprecedented situation" with an increase in cases of Covid-19.

The East Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said immediate changes had to be made as the ambulance service was under "significant pressure".

Giving birth in these places presents a "higher degree of risk" when "response times may be delayed", it said.

It has apologised to expectant mothers for any distress the changes cause.

In a statement, the CCG said it was necessary "to ensure that all births can take place as safely as possible".

But it reassured expectant mothers that its home birthing teams and unit midwives would still "continue to provide care".

Birth complications

It explained: "Our local ambulance service is under significant pressure.

"Whilst they are prioritising urgent 999 calls, including emergency pregnancy issues, the ambulance service will be stretched and response times may be delayed.

"This includes attending home addresses for complications that can arise during home births, and attending for complications that can arise at stand-alone midwife-led units where people may need to be transferred to another maternity unit."

