Warning over Brighton New Year's Eve 'freedom' party
People tempted to attend a New Year's Eve party on Brighton seafront have been urged to stay away.
Protest Everywhere has advertised the event in the city, which saw anti-lockdown protests before Christmas, and asked people "to bring a bottle, drums, music, firewood, love and joy".
Independent councillor Nichole Brennan said it was "madness" and Sussex Police said Covid rules would be enforced.
The BBC has been unable to contact the organisers.
'Think hard'
Sussex joined other areas of the country in tier four on Boxing Day, placing it in the highest level of restrictions under which people can meet one other person from another household, if both are alone in an open public space.
The restrictions came in amid rising infection rates and the fast spread of the new virus variant.
After the event was advertised, Ms Brennan said: "I don't think now many people will actually attend and I do believe that the police will take this incident very, very seriously, not because they want to be authoritarian - they want to keep our city and our NHS safe."
She urged people to think long and hard and she asked: "Is it really worth the risk?"
In a statement, Sussex Police said: "Please stick to the rules; stay in, keep celebrations small, don't invite people round for a party, or attend gatherings of more than two people from different households outside.
"Where there are blatant breaches and reckless flouting of these regulations, we will take enforcement action."
The force said 11 fixed penalty notices were issued after officers were alerted to a house party on Wednesday night in Stanford Avenue.