Daniel Appleton guilty of murdering wife and pensioner
- Published
A man has been found guilty of beating an elderly woman to death with her own walking stick, before using it to murder his wife.
Daniel Appleton, 38, admitted the manslaughter of Sandy Seagrave, 76, and Amy Appleton, 31, in Crawley Down, West Sussex, on 22 December 2019.
However he denied murdering the women, claiming he had a psychotic episode.
Jurors at Hove Crown Court found him guilty on Tuesday and he will be sentenced on 25 January.
Appleton, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, chased his wife out of their home and attacked her on their driveway, the court heard previously.
Ms Seagrave, who was passing by, saw what was happening and tried to intervene.
But Appleton turned his aggression towards the pensioner and murdered her with her own walking stick.
He then returned to his schoolteacher wife and bludgeoned her to death with the same stick, the court had been told.
Appleton had claimed he experienced a psychotic breakdown that was out of his control and brought about by stress.
However samples of his hair and nail clippings revealed traces of a psychoactive substance similar to LSD were in his system at the time of the murders.