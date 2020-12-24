Shana Grice murder: Parents lose stalker High Court bid
The parents of a Brighton teenager stalked and murdered by her ex-boyfriend have lost a High Court bid for a full inquest into her death.
Shana Grice, 19, reported Michael Lane five times to police before he cut her throat and killed her in August 2016.
Her parents, Sharon Grice and Richard Green, said a "full, independent and focused inquest" was necessary.
A High Court judge ruled that independent inquiries had "sufficient element of public scrutiny".
Michael Lane murdered Ms Grice in her Brighton home and then attempted to set fire to her body.
She had reported Lane to officers but was fined for wasting police time.
Lane was jailed for life in 2017 and ordered to serve at least 25 years.
Earlier in December, the parents of Ms Grice challenged the decision of the senior coroner for Brighton and Hove not to conduct a full inquest into her death.
'Hugely disappointing'
In a High Court ruling on Thursday, Mr Justice Garnham concluded the senior coroner for Brighton and Hove was right to rule previous inquiries were "effective".
He also said the results of previous investigations "established relevant facts", which provided a "sufficient element of public scrutiny".
Neil Hudgell, who represented Ms Grice's family, said in a statement: "This ruling is hugely disappointing.
"It is also unfortunate coming on Christmas Eve, when thoughts naturally turn to our loved ones," he said.
He added Ms Grice's family would consider the ruling and then decide on further action.