Butlin's Bognor Regis death: Man not guilty of manslaughter

Published
image copyrightSussex Police
image captionMichael Loughlin died four days after he was punched at Butlin's in Bognor Regis

A man has been found not guilty of killing a fellow guest in a fight at a Butlin's holiday park.

Michael Loughlin, 52, from Barton-le-Clay in Bedfordshire, died four days after he was punched in the head at Butlin's in Bognor Regis in June 2019.

Billy Mongey, 33, of Tooting Grove, Wandsworth, south-west London, was found not guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Lewes Crown Court.

Mr Loughlin was a "generous, kind and funny man", his family said.

In a statement released shortly after his death, the family said they were "truly lost" without him, adding: "A piece of our hearts has been lost and can never be replaced."

