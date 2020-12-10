Covid outbreak at Brook House immigration removal centre
An outbreak of coronavirus has been reported at a Sussex immigration removal centre (IRC).
The Home Office said it was aware of a number of cases of Covid-19 at Brook House IRC, near Gatwick Airport.
However, it declined to say how many positive tests have been recorded at the centre or how many people were in self-isolation.
A government spokesman said measures were being taken to stop the spread of the virus.
"We are aware of a number of cases of coronavirus in Brook House," he said.
"The welfare of those detained in our care is of the utmost importance and we are working closely with our providers and Public Health England to stop the spread of the virus.
"This includes enhanced cleaning regimens across immigration centres and making sure anyone who may have been exposed self-isolates."
All those held in removal centres are being seen by a nurse and offered a coronavirus test.
The Home Office, which has been working to remove migrants, has said those in self-isolation cannot be placed on deportation flights.