Call for full inquest into Shana Grice stalker killing
The parents of a Brighton teenager killed by her ex-boyfriend have called for a full inquest into her death.
Shana Grice, 19, reported Michael Lane five times for stalking before she died but was fined for wasting police time.
Her parents, Sharon Grice and Richard Green, have begun a legal challenge over a decision against a full hearing.
The family claim several inquiries have not satisfied the public interest. The coroner argues the previous inquiries discharged the function of an inquest.
Lane cut Ms Grice's throat before attempting to set fire to her body on 26 August 2016.
He was jailed for life in 2017 and ordered to serve at least 25 years.
At a remote High Court hearing, lawyers for the family argued a "full, independent and focused inquest" was necessary to consider whether Ms Grice's death could have been avoided and "how to prevent a similar tragedy happening again".
'Little scrutiny'
In written submissions, Kirsty Brimelow QC said previous inquiries - including Lane's trial, a domestic homicide review, an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, police misconduct proceedings and an inspection into Sussex Police's handling of stalking cases - had not satisfied the "overwhelming public interest" in the case.
She said Ms Grice was vulnerable and "lost her life in a brutal and violent way".
She said: "Her death was avoidable if Sussex Police had not acted as they did and had actually acted to protect her life.
"There are recorded failings by Sussex Police but little scrutiny of those in a senior position or of the culture of Sussex Police towards young women suffering stalking and harassment."
Jonathan Hough QC, representing senior Brighton and Hove coroner Veronica Hamilton-Deeley, said: "The coroner understands the desire of the claimant to have her own advocate confront and challenge the officers who she reasonably considers failed her daughter.
"However, she did not consider that that was enough in law to justify resuming the inquest.
"Furthermore, if there were to be an inquest, there would inevitably be features of the process which would be acutely painful to the claimant."
Mr Justice Garnham said he would give his ruling at a later date.