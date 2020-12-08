Daniel Appleton trial: Murder accused 'loved his wife'
- Published
A man accused of murdering an elderly woman and his wife has told a court he loved his wife "more than she will ever know" and she loved him.
Daniel Appleton, 38, of Hazel Way, Crawley Down, accepts responsibility for the deaths but denies murder.
Hove Crown Court has heard he killed Sandy Seagrave, 76, and his wife Amy, 31, in Crawley Down on 22 December.
Lewis Power QC, defending, asked how he felt towards his wife. Mr Appleton said: "She was a very special person."
He said: "I knew her from a young age, she grew up with my sister."
Describing her as caring and loving, he added "she would do anything for anyone".
The court heard the couple had met in 2007, moved in together in 2017 and married in 2018.
Asked if there had been discussions about children, Mr Appleton said: "We both wanted to be parents but we were enjoying our life early on."
Mr Appleton beat Ms Seagrave to death with her own walking stick before using it to kill his wife, jurors have previously been told.
The defence has argued Mr Appleton was experiencing a mental health breakdown that was out of his control, while the prosecution has claimed he experienced a psychotic episode after taking illegal drugs.
Jurors heard Mr Appleton part-owned a car repair company and had experienced work stress and high blood pressure before 22 December,
The court was told Mr Appleton carried out an internet search regarding magic mushrooms on 11 December.
However, Mr Appleton said he had been looking into the death of US rapper Juice Wrld following a drugs seizure.
Asked if he was intending to take magic mushrooms, Mr Appleton said: "No."
He told the court he had taken magic mushrooms in Amsterdam in his 20s but "did not enjoy it" and had not taken drugs since then.
Mr Power asked him if he accepted that, by his actions, he was responsible for the death of his wife and Ms Seagrave.
Mr Appleton replied: "Yes."
Asked if had knowingly taken any drugs, prescription or illegal, Mr Appleton said he had not.
The trial continues.