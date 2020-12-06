BBC News

Trawler sinking: Memorial lights up ports across nation

Published
image captionTributes were left by the water in Newhaven, East Sussex

Lights were shone into the sky and out to sea across the nation in remembrance of two fishermen who died when their boat sunk.

The Joanna C trawler went down off the Sussex coast on 21 November.

Skipper Dave Bickerstaff was spotted clinging to a buoy and rescued. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers a few days later, but Robert Morley, 38, is still missing.

The memorial was staged in harbour towns to "light his way home".

image captionMr Morley's stepfather Barry Woolford said "we just want our son home"

In Newhaven, East Sussex, Mr Morley's stepfather Barry Woolford said: "We're gutted to put it mildly. It seems harder now, two weeks on.

"We just want our son home for some final closure. Until the sea gives him up, we can't lay him to rest and give him the send off he deserves.

"It was a freak accident and a tragedy. We're shining these lights to bring him home."

image copyrightFacebook
image captionRobert Morley is still missing after the Joanna C sank

Despite the wind and the rain, crowds gathered at the port at 18:14 GMT - the same time as the distress call was sent out from the Joanna C two weeks ago.

Mr Woolford added: "It's lovely, the fishing community, it makes you feel proud."

The event was also held to celebrate the rescue of Mr Bickerstaff and the life of Mr Harper.

Mr Harper was from Brixham, Devon, where a similar memorial took place simultaneously.

image captionDozens of people gathered around the Man and Boy statue in Brixham

Visiting cruise ships in Tor Bay blew their horns and fresh flowers and cards were placed by the Man and Boy statue.

Other seaside towns across Britain including as far as Cornwall and Wales also shone lights.

image copyrightMartin Johns/Fishing News
image captionOnly one of the three crew was found alive when the Joanna C sank

