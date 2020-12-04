Sussex sergeant Rob Adams warned over Secret Santa porn
A police sergeant who gave a pornographic picture with a female colleague's face stuck on it as a Secret Santa gift has kept his job.
Sussex Police Sgt Rob Adams also shared explicit material on WhatsApp, a disciplinary panel was told.
Chairwoman Alice Sims issued a final warning for misconduct, but said it was not a case that warranted dismissal.
Mark Aldred, representing Sgt Adams, based at Hastings, said his error had been "over-familiarity" with his team.
The hearing was told Sgt Adams, 37, framed the picture before he gave it as a present to a male colleague.
The image had stickers over the model's private parts, the panel in Lewes heard.
'Puerile behaviour'
Legally-qualified chairwoman Ms Sims said: "We feel that the public confidence in the reputation of the police service can be appropriately marked by calling this behaviour as misconduct and issuing a final warning."
She said: "The intended consequences were for humour and not to cause harm or offence. There was no evidence of any police officer being offended by his behaviour.
"The behaviour was puerile, sexual in nature and, at times, sexist, but not at the more serious end of the scale."
Sgt Adams had "exemplary references", had shown remorse and had given "practical examples" of how he had changed his behaviour, she said.
Mr Aldred said Sgt Adams's popularity had been a strength to his organisation, adding: "He has continued to serve at a high level,"