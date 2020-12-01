Crawley man denies killing partner in 'fit of rage'
- Published
A baggage handler killed his partner in a "fit of rage" as he attempted to steal money to feed his drug habit, a court heard.
Jayesh Gobar, 36, is accused of murdering 58-year-old Nelly Myers at her home in Rotherfield, East Sussex, on 17 December 2019.
Her body was found the following day after her son James raised the alarm.
Mr Gobar denies murdering Mrs Myers, a British Airways customer services host at Gatwick Airport.
A post-mortem examination found Mrs Myers died of severe head injuries.
Richard Hearnden, prosecuting, told Hove Crown Court that Mrs Myers was having a "passionate" relationship with Mr Gobar, but claimed he used her money to buy drugs.
"She craved company and attention. He, on the other hand, seemed to be only interested in her money," Mr Hearnden told the court.
Peru-born Mrs Myers moved to England after marrying a British Airways pilot, but the marriage ended in 2014.
Mr Hearnden told the court Mr Gobar had previously been jailed for robbing Mrs Myers, when he attacked her and forced her to withdraw £50 from her bank.
He had been ordered to stay away from her but the couple kept in touch by phone while he was in prison, and the relationship resumed when she sent him a friend request on Facebook after his release in 2019.
The prosecution claim his footprint was found on papers scattered in her house and Mrs Myers' blood was found on his shoes.
Mr Hearnden said: "Mr Gobar was not a professional killer. He killed her in a fit of rage in order to steal from her thereby to feed a drug habit."
He added Mr Gobar, of Crawley, denied her murder, saying she was killed by someone after he left her house.
The trial continues.