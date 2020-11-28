Covid: Gatwick Airport's test centre site crashes
- Published
Bosses at a Covid-19 testing centre have apologised as people were unable to book tests days before it opens.
The screening centre at Gatwick Airport is due to open on Monday for passengers, airport staff and the general public to buy tests.
One woman told the BBC the booking website had crashed and she had been on hold on the phone "for hours".
ExpressTest UK said customers had not been able to make bookings "due to high volumes" of calls.
From 15 December passengers arriving in England from countries not on the the government's travel corridor list will have the option to take a test after five days of self-isolation, with a negative result meaning they will no longer need to be in quarantine.
Passengers and airport staff will be charged £60 for a test, with the general public being asked to pay £99.
Results are expected to be emailed or texted "typically the next day", ExpressTest said.
Passengers flying out of the airport are being advised to "schedule a test 48 to 96 hours prior to their departure time, as a precaution", the company's spokesman said.
'Absolutely shambolic'
Caroline Uttley said she had tried to book a test on Friday, the day the website was launched for the express test site.
She said it crashed and there was "no communication", her emails were not replied to and she had been left "on hold for hours on the phone to be told they aren't taking bookings".
She added it was "absolutely shambolic, based on the way it has been sold to encourage us to travel now".
An ExpressTest spokesman said: "We would like to apologise to those customers who have not been able to make a booking today [Saturday] or yesterday due to the high volumes were we currently experiencing to our website and call centre."