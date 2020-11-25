Sussex Police detective keeps job despite 'pinging PC on buttocks'
- Published
A police officer who "pinged a ruler" across a lower-ranking colleague's buttocks has kept his job despite his actions amounting to gross misconduct.
Det Sgt Paul Elrick from Sussex Police also tickled the PC, called her "sexy" and sent her "crass" messages this year, a disciplinary hearing was told.
The Hastings-based officer admitted misconduct, but the panel found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.
The panel issued a final written warning, but declined to say why.
Mr Elrick sent "crass and immature" messages to his female colleague, referred to as PC X, at about about 01:15 BST on 30 March, the hearing at Sussex Police headquarters in Lewes was told.
Then on 16 June, the panel heard he told PC X she looked and smelled "gorgeous" and "pinged a ruler across her buttocks".
'Genuinely very remorseful'
Giving evidence from behind a screen, PC X said she believed the messages were sent with "awkward good intent" and described the "pinging" as a "small malfunction".
On behalf of the force, Robert Talalay said: "It is accepted you squeezed PC X's shoulders and tickled her."
The woman did not want it and considered it inappropriate, he said.
Mr Talalay said: "These were matters that... would not have been done to a man."
Det Sgt Elrick, who has been an officer for 24 years, accepted his comments were "crass and immature" but said they were sent in "humour".
He said he had no idea of the impact it had on her and he was "genuinely very remorseful".
He could not recall if it was a ruler or an elastic band in the "pinging" incident, but said he deeply regretted it.
Mr Elrick's solicitor Adam James told the hearing his client should be commended for his "full admission".
The panel declined to provide full reasons for the gross misconduct findings and subsequent final written warning.
It said the reasons would be provided in writing at a later date.