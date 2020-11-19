Two jailed for 'unprovoked' knife murder
- Published
Two men have been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Brighton.
Muhammed Lamin Jassey, 26, was knifed in the chest in Whitehawk Road at about 14:30 BST on 5 April.
Bobby Smith, 22, and Daryl Richardson, 26, were convicted at Brighton Crown Court after acting together to carry out the attack.
Richardson was told he will spend at least 25 years in jail, while Smith will serve at least 24.
Richardson was also sentenced to three years in prison, to run concurrently, for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
Smith and Richardson were convicted of murder after Mr Jassey's blood was found on their clothing, and the pair were seen together on CCTV in a supermarket near the crime scene minutes before the stabbing.
Detectives say they still have no idea why Richardson, of Cumberland Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, and Smith, of Coolham Drive in Brighton, attacked Mr Jassey.
Det Insp Gareth Hicks described it as a "vicious and unprovoked attack against a defenceless young man that took him from his family in the prime of his life".
In a statement, Mr Jassey's family said he was a "kind, strong, handsome, funny, caring, loving person whose life was taken too soon".