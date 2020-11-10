Holly Roe: Jury told to acquit mother of murder over baby death
A jury has been directed to find a mother not guilty of murder over the death of her baby.
Holly Roe died when she was eight weeks old after suffering injuries consistent with being violently shaken at her home in Crowborough in Sept 2018.
The prosecution said it was now offering no evidence against Holly's mother, Tiffany Tate.
Holly's father, Michael Roe, 33, is also on trial at Lewes Crown Court charged with murder.
Both are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
The judge directed the jury to find Ms Tate not guilty of murder.
The trial continues.