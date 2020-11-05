Brighton brawl: Man seriously injured in 20-person fight
A mass brawl erupted in Brighton on the eve of lockdown involving a group of about 20 people.
Sussex Police were called to Montpelier Place at 22:15 GMT on Wednesday.
One man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition. Two men were arrested nearby and remain in custody.
The force is appealing for witnesses.
Det Insp Owen Radley said: "The incident happened in what would have been a busy area and we are sure someone would know what happened."