Brighton house party organiser fined £10,000
- Published
Police have given a £10,000 fine to the organiser of a house party in Brighton.
More than 100 people were found to be breaching Covid-19 regulations at the property in Norwich Drive at about 23:55 GMT on Saturday.
Officers asked people to leave, but were met with "violence and abuse," Sussex Police said.
Meanwhile, a large group was dispersed from a party at the University of Sussex campus in Falmer shortly before 23:00.
A group was later found gathering in nearby Stanmer Park and officers seized a generator and a sound system.
Police are attempting to identify the organisers of the campus party, who they say may face a £10,000 fine under strict measures targeting large breaches of social distancing regulations.