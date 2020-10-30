Crawley stabbing: Girl, 14, charged with murder
- Published
A 14-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in the street.
Police were called to the Three Bridges area of Crawley in West Sussex at 21:00 GMT on Tuesday, where they found the 24-year-old victim Nimroy Hendricks.
The teenage girl, from Crawley, is also accused of possessing a knife in a public place.
She will appear before magistrates in Crawley later.
Emergency services had been called to Russell Way, where Mr Hendricks was treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor before being pronounced dead.
Sussex Police say he suffered stab wounds to the chest.