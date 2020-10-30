Henfield Peacocks: Birds given new home by local
Peacocks which roam a West Sussex village have a new home following threats of "humane dispatch" by police.
The birds, affectionately dubbed "The Boys" by some in Henfield, ruffled the feathers of other villagers with their loud, screeching calls.
Sussex Police issued a notice about capturing the bids, but backtracked on the initial line they would be killed.
Now a a resident has volunteered to host them on their land, where they can still be visited by their many fans.
The force had said the non-native birds were posing a threat to local wildlife and their existence in the wild could not continue.
Concerned villagers set up a Facebook group to raise awareness of the birds' plight and it now has more than 650 followers.
Sgt Tom Carter said: "They have also been causing distress and inconvenience to some people living in the area, damaging gardens and making excessive noise at all hours of the day.
"We are in touch with someone who is happy to assist with this and offer the birds a safe home in the future and we are looking to achieve this as soon as possible."