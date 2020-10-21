Kitchen worker guilty of Brighton flat murder
A man has been found guilty of murdering a man who was found with head and chest injuries.
Albanian Serxhio Marku, 21, was found injured in a flat in Stafford Road, Brighton, on 11 September 2019 and died later in hospital.
Kitchen worker Francesco D'Agostino, 45, of Stafford Road, was found guilty at the end of a trial at Lewes Crown Court.
Giuseppe Petriccione, 45, was acquitted of Mr Marku's murder.
D'Agostino will be sentenced on Thursday at the same court.