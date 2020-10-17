Manhunt as inmate Jay Davis absconds from Ford Prison
A manhunt is under way for an inmate who absconded from an open prison in West Sussex.
Jay Davis was reported missing from Ford Prison, near Littlehampton, on 12 October.
The 33-year-old was serving a sentence for possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.
Davis, who has links to Sussex and Hampshire, was seen on CCTV at Chichester railway station while wearing a mask on Monday.
Police have advised the public not to approach him.
Seven inmates absconded from the men's prison last year, according to Ministry of Justice figures.