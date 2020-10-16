Former Horsham scout leader jailed for child sex offences
A former scout leader been jailed for sexually assaulting a child and 15 counts of voyeurism.
Oliver Cooper of Norfren Avenue, Bognor Regis, led a scout group in Horsham, West Sussex.
He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a girl aged six and covertly and indecently filming children aged six to eight at scouting groups he helped run.
The 27-year-old was jailed for six years at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday.
Cooper will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely and also be banned from working with children or other vulnerable people.
Three additional charges of observing a person doing a private act are to lie on file.