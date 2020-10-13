Beatles guitar sells for £190k after Antiques Roadshow valuation
A rare guitar used by Beatles George Harrison and John Lennon has sold at auction for £190,000.
The prototype fretless guitar featured on the BBC's Antiques Roadshow, where it was valued at between £300,000 and £400,000.
Experts believe it may have been used to record at least two tracks on the White Album, released in 1968.
Auction house Bonhams described it as an "iconic guitar from a remarkable man" during bidding in London.
Session musician Ray Russell was given the guitar, made by Bartell of Californian, in 1984 by George Harrison, Bonhams said.
At the time, Mr Russell was working on music for a film called Water, by Harrison's production company Handmade Films.
He told Antiques Roadshow that Harrison asked him to have a go and then said: "It's doing better for you, why don't you have it."
Kenny Jenkins, of Leeds Beckett University, and Dr Richard Perks, of the University of Kent, both believe the guitar may have been used on the tracks Helter Skelter and Happiness Is A Warm Gun, the auctioneer said.
Antiques Roadshow expert Jon Baddeley, who valued the guitar at up to £400,000, said: "I think in 25 years it's by far the most expensive thing I've ever seen."
Mr Russell continued to regularly play the guitar, he said during an episode filmed at Battle Abbey, East Sussex.
"I never really thought about value, as George being a mate and all that.
"I didn't realise it was worth that much money. It's lucky I don't keep it in the house."