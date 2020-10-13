Hastings: Two men die after being pulled from the sea
Two men have died after being pulled from the sea off Hastings, East Sussex.
Emergency services were called to East Beach Street at 11:20 BST on Thursday after the men had got into difficulty in the water.
Both were pulled from the sea and received treatment at the scene before being taken to the Conquest Hospital.
The 34-year-old man from London and 38-year-old man from Hastings both died at the hospital later that day.
Next of kin have been informed and the matter has been passed to the coroner's officer.