Abdul Deghayes death: Drug dealer convicted of murder
- Published
A drug dealer has been convicted of knifing a customer to death during a deal.
Abdul Deghayes, 22, was the third of his parents' four sons to be killed - two of his brothers died fighting in Syria.
He died from massive blood loss following the attack by Daniel Macleod, 37, in Brighton on 16 February.
Macleod was convicted by a jury following a trial at Southwark Crown Court,
Jurors heard the exact motive for the killing, during which Mr Deghayes was stabbed eight times, may never be known.
On the night of the stabbing, Mr Deghayes and his friend had arranged to meet Macleod, from Lambeth, south London, to buy cocaine outside a block of flats.
But when the victim left his car to conduct the deal, Macleod, of Gypsy Road, Lambeth, attacked him.
Although he managed to return to his friend's vehicle, Mr Deghayes lost consciousness and died in hospital the next day.
The wounds included several major injuries to his legs and buttocks.
Prosecutor Adam Feest QC said injuries to the lower body were sometimes inflicted with the intention of maiming and humiliating victims.
'Ashamed'
Macleod denied murder, claiming he was acting in self-defence, and said he was "ashamed" at his involvement in the drug trade.
A second defendant, 56-year-old Stephen Burns, of Lennox Street, Brighton, was found not guilty of assisting an offender by helping Macleod flee the scene and hide evidence.
Sentencing is due to take place at the same court at the end of October or in November.
Both defendants had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.