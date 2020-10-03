Georgina Gharsallah: Police admit 'mistakes' made in missing mum case
Police have admitted to the family of a woman missing for more than two years "significant mistakes" were made.
Georgina Gharsallah was last seen in Worthing, West Sussex, in March 2018. A murder inquiry began in August 2019.
Sussex Police has referred itself to a watchdog over the probe into the disappearance of the mother-of-two.
Chief Constable Jo Shiner said a review into the investigation had highlighted errors, including issues with CCTV in the early part of the inquiry.
She met the family of Ms Gharsallah on Friday and praised their "dignity and persistence in pursuing all avenues to find out what happened to her".
Ms Shiner added: "I hope I was able to reassure them of our commitment, and my personal commitment, to finding justice or closure for them.
"Where tangible information comes to light that generates a new and realistic inquiry, I will make sure all appropriate resource is made available to pursue this."
The family have consistently said they felt "let down" by the force.
Ms Gharsallah's mother Andrea said Friday's meeting was "a step in the right direction", and she welcomed the chief constable's pledge that she "was determined to do whatever she could to work with the family to help find out what happened to Georgina".
However, she said the family still had concerns about some officers working on the case.
"We have long criticised the force and the force have been slow to admit their failings," she said.
"We are concerned that many of the original investigating officers are still on the team and our trust in their competence is non-existent."
