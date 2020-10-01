Horsham Victorian photos give unique snapshot of life Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright CHISWICK AUCTIONS image caption The album contains personal studies of people that Capt Honywood would have known

A unique snapshot of Victorian life has been revealed within a "historically important" collection of photographs.

The images captured by Capt Thomas Honywood depict scenes and people in Horsham, West Sussex, dating from 1851 onwards.

He curated the "breathtaking" album of 170 prints using a photography technique he developed.

The privately owned collection will be auctioned next month and is expected to fetch up to £70,000.

image copyright Chiswick Auctions image caption Chiswick Auctions said the collection "is of huge historical importance to the art of photography"

Austin Farahar, head of photographica at Chiswick Auctions, said they were "the oldest photographs of southern England that are known to exist".

image copyright CHISWICK AUCTIONS image caption Capt Honywood was very involved in his local community

Mr Farahar said: "The use of light and shade, the composition, its like an oil painting. He's basically creating old masters with this new form of art."

image copyright Chiswick Auctions image caption Capt Honywood lived in Horsham and died in 1888

Chiswick Auctions said the album included "an array of arresting portraits of the inhabitants of Horsham, as well as buildings and the surrounding Surrey and Sussex landscapes, in the form of 170 calotypes and albumen prints".

image copyright CHISWICK AUCTIONS image caption The images are the earliest photographs taken of southern England known to exist

image copyright Chiswick Auctions image caption Personal portraiture studies are among the photos

Mr Farahar said: "Many of the works contained within are simply breathtaking.

"The album's contents, containing personal portraiture studies of the people and the places that he knew and loved dearly, communicate with such arresting intimacy a record of the world that Honywood inhabited.

"Before these photographs were discovered, every record or account of this part of England had been translated via the eyes and hands of an artist."

image copyright CHISWICK AUCTIONS image caption The album of 170 prints is expected to fetch up to £70,000 at auction

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk. southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.